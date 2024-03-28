ModernGhana logo
Kuami Eugene gets to work on hospital bed after car accident

Kuami Eugene, Ghanaian singer and producer
Kuami Eugene, Ghanaian singer and producer

Popular Ghanaian singer and producer Kuami Eugene is wasting no time getting back to work, despite currently recovering from injuries sustained in a serious car accident.

The "Monica" hitmaker was involved in a collision between his vehicle and a heavy-duty truck near Achimota Forest in the early hours of March 17.

He and a passenger were taken to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for treatment.

On Thursday, March 28, Eugene shared photos on social media that showed him in his hospital bed, hooked up to audio devices.

Notably, he had music equipment like mini speakers, a piano, headphones and a laptop within reach - a sign that the one-time VGMAs Artist of the Year is focusing on his music even during recovery.

"I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations," Eugene wrote in the caption.

The pictures energized his fanbase, who had been worried for his health after the accident occurred.

