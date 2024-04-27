ModernGhana logo
Kofi Kinaata's music will remain relevant for the next decade — Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Legendary Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has described the lyricism of award-winning crooner Kofi Kinaata as being timeless.

He said that most current singers only write songs that eulogize their girlfriends because they don't have the life experience to produce meaningful songs.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, the legendary singer said, "Singing 'I love you, baby' is something that is very easy and anyone can sing."

Instead, he believes that Kofi Kinaata's music can live on for the next 10 years due to its rich content and meaningful lyrics derived from a broad range of life experiences, rather than just romantic relationships.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is a legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer.

He is said to be the first musician from Ghana and in the world to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms. Ambolley created the musical genre Simigwa.

He has received several honours throughout his career. In June 2015, Ambolley received a citation in the US from the City Council of Philadelphia, which was read by Councilwoman Honorable Jannie Blackwell and Hon. Stanley J. Staughter in recognition of the musician's contributions to Ghanaian music in the US.

