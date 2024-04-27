Ghanaian highlife sensation Kofi Kinaata has rubbished recent death prophecies made against him by some self-proclaimed prophets.

In reaction to a viral video featuring a pastor claiming to have received a divine message concerning his life, Kinaata maintained a nonchalant attitude during an interview on Joy Prime's morning show.

He made it clear that he had no interest in discussing the matter further, suggesting that he was not bothered by the prophecy.

"I don't even want to talk about it. That's what he has seen, and he's saying it. Maybe me too; I have seen it, and I haven't come out to say it," Kinaata remarked.

The highlife star revealed that such prophecies were common in the industry, as he routinely heard of them every month since the beginning of his music career.

Despite their frequency, Kinaata appeared unswayed by the several predictions, maintaining a steadfast resolve.

"I hear this every month, sometimes in a month it would come from different places," he stated.

Kinaata clarified that his commitment to prayer, which includes praying five times daily, stems from his Christian faith rather than fear of these prophecies.

He emphasized his desire to distance himself from negative predictions and focus on his music career.