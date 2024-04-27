Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has opened up about the impact of his parents' divorce on his life, revealing the harrowing experiences he endured as a result of growing up in a broken home.

In a revelation during a Facebook Live session, Shatta Wale disclosed that the dissolution of his parents' marriage had left him without the stability and support he desperately craved as a child.

He recounted how the turmoil within his family led him to flee his home in search of solace, ultimately leaving him homeless and vulnerable.

Shatta Wale recounted the nights he spent sleeping on the streets, seeking refuge in the company of prostitutes who watched over him during his darkest hours.

"Growing up, I lived with my parents for a while but they did not help me. They made a mistake and broke up. They created a broken home; our home was broken and it affected me so much. Our broken home affected me.

“Anytime I talked or complained about this, they labelled me disrespectful. So, I left them. I left the house. I ran from my parents.

“You know what my parents put me through? Because of them, I slept on the streets, I slept in front of stores. Those days, it was the prostitutes at Nkrumah Circle who were watching over me.

“I slept at filling stations at Circle including the one that got burnt. I slept on the streets of Adabraka and so on," he narrated.

He further explained how his experiences led him to adopt a coping mechanism of cutting off individuals who brought negativity into his life, a strategy he continues to employ to this day.

"As a result, I started running from stress, running from people who would stress me. That's where I learned how to cut people off because I don't want stress. I cut people off without thinking twice. I am the chief cutter. I have learned that in life, it is important to cut off anyone who wants to bring negativity into your life," Shatta Wale asserted.

Listen to him in the video below;

