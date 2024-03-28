‘Your prayers, love, support and kindness have been breathtaking’ — Kuami Eugene speaks after accident

Kuami Eugene, Ghanaian singer

28.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has thanked his fans, family and medical team for their support in his first statement since being involved in a serious car accident earlier this month.

The "Angela" hitmaker was driving along the Achimota forest highway in the early hours of March 17, when his car collided with a tipper truck.

Kuami Eugene and one passenger were rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where they began treatment for their injuries sustained in the collision.

His record label, Lynx Entertainment later confirmed that both Kuami Eugene and the other individual were alive and receiving treatment.

On Thursday, March 28, nearly two weeks after the accident, Kuami Eugene broke his silence by posting a picture of himself on a hospital bed at UGMC with recording equipment.

In the caption, he said: "I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations."