General News Hit the studio, you hypocrite —Fans go hard on Sarkodie after reacting on dumsor hitting the Tema General hospital
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie voiced his concern over the recent power outage (Dumsor) at the Tema General Hospital, which posed a threat to the lives of newborn babies in incubators.

However, his comments have sparked criticism from some fans who believe he could do more to hwlp in addressing the issue.

In a viral video capturing the dire situation at the hospital due to the power cut, a nurse highlighted the risks faced by the infants in incubators.

Sharing his dismay, Sarkodie took to his Instagram to express his thoughts, writing, "The Impact when we misplaced priorities. we pray for these innocent babies.”

Despite Sarkodie's attempt to bring attention to the plight of the affected babies, some social media users criticized him for what they perceived as hypocrisy.

They pointed out Sarkodie's previous songs addressing issues such as 'dumsor' and economic hardships during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

However, they noted that Sarkodie's recent actions, including his endorsement of Nana Addo through a song titled ‘Happy Day’ in the 2020 elections, have led them to question the sincerity of his concern.

Reacting to a publication about Sarkodie's comment, one user accused him of hypocrisy, stating, "Hypocrite! You now feel the pain because we are talking about Tema."

Another user referenced Sarkodie's previous support for Nana Addo, implying that his allegiance to the government may influence his response to such issues.

"Kw*sia ba no be you say Nana tua so,” he wrote.

Amid the criticism, some fans urged Sarkodie to take more proactive steps, such as recording a song about the 'dumsor' situation at the Tema General Hospital just as he did previously.

They suggested song titles and called on him to use his platform to bring attention to the issue, similar to his past songs that addressed social and political issues in Ghana.

"We are waiting for a song titled "La General Hospital," with another x post saying "Baba @sarkodie press demma neck in ur next song as u did to NDC on ur song "issues."

Gideon Afful Amoako
