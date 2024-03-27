ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My refusal to sleep with music executives is the reason I don't win awards — Yemi Alade

Exclusive News Yemi Alade, Nigerian Afrobeats singer
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Yemi Alade, Nigerian Afrobeats singer

One of Nigeria's biggest female music acts, Yemi Alade, has opened up about facing sexual exploitation from powerful music executives in exchange for opportunities like winning awards.

In a recent interview, the 'Johnny' singer intimated that her refusal to engage in sexual acts with influential industry figures has hindered her recognition and success on some platforms.

"There was a time in the industry when everyone wanted to sleep with me and it was like, ‘Yemi, if you don’t do this, you won’t have that," Yemi Alade revealed.

She further implied that going down "that route" seems almost mandatory to get deals, promotions and even awards on some circuits.

"Going down with men was like a bridge I had to cross to get on some platforms, get some deals and even awards. When I made my decision never to engage in sexual activities for gains, lots of opportunities were automatically blocked for me," the singer said.

Yemi Alade questioned why, despite her massive successes such as being Nigeria’s most subscribed YouTube singer with millions of views, she often gets overlooked by local award shows.

"Ask yourself why Yemi Alade who is the most viewed and most subscribed Nigerian female artiste on YouTube gets almost no recognition from award shows year after year. Even during twitter debates, no one mentions Yemi Alade as one of the biggest female artistes in Nigeria," she remarked.

While she has won several prestigious awards internationally, the 'Ferrari' hitmaker stressed there is a deliberate blocking of her opportunities at home for refusing non-consensual advances.

"They really blocked everything for me. But l’m glad coz l have my dignity, I have my life, l’m making cool cash and above all, I have fans who love me so much...” Yemi Alade said resolutely.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP machine [VIDEO]: About ten critically ill babies may lose their lives if there’s no ligh...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah One Student, One Tablet: Since you spend recklessly Ghanaians need to know the c...

2 hours ago

Cut it, your promises are becoming too many —Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax amnesty promise Cut it, your promises are becoming too many — Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax a...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘The courts must be fair in deciding what critical matters should be heard exped...

2 hours ago

Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam

3 hours ago

REUTERS - Ahmed Zakot Israel rejects Hamas' demands, continues assault, possibly using French weapon c...

3 hours ago

EMMANUELLE BAILLON, FRED GARET AUDIO NETWORK AFP VIDOGRAPHIE Big tech told to identify and label AI deepfakes ahead of EU elections

3 hours ago

Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo

3 hours ago

Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companiesdischarging waste into Ozogu River Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companies discharging wa...

3 hours ago

Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi

Just in....
body-container-line