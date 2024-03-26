26.03.2024 LISTEN

Blakk Rasta, a prominent radio presenter in Ghana, has voiced serious concerns regarding the handling of comedian Funny Face's mental health struggles, particularly in relation to his ability to operate a vehicle despite known challenges.

During an interview on the "Urban Blend" show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta expressed deep disappointment with the current state of mental health care in Ghana, citing Funny Face's case as emblematic of a larger societal failure in addressing mental health issues effectively.

Blakk Rasta underscored the need for decisive action from authorities to ensure both Funny Face's safety and the safety of others. He argued that measures such as revoking Funny Face's driver's license should have been taken once his mental health condition became apparent.

He criticized the lack of intervention from relevant authorities, pointing out that if the individuals involved in the accident were government officials, the response would likely have been more immediate and stringent.

In his words, "We do not take mental health seriously, and it pains me. Funny Face will walk free anywhere he goes. Once it is proven that he was suffering from a certain kind of mental illness, my brother, what should we have done?"

The incident involving Funny Face occurred on Sunday, March 24, 2023, around 8 PM, when he reportedly knocked down with five pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction. Subsequently, Funny Face was apprehended by the police following the accident.