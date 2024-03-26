Kasoa accident: Funny Face remanded by court for two weeks

26.03.2024 LISTEN

After his traumatic accident on Sunday, March 24, Ghanaian comedian Funny Face finds himself remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

The court has ordered his detention in police custody for a span of two weeks pending his forthcoming court appearance.

The incident unfolded when Funny Face was reportedly involved in a car crash on Sunday night in Kasoa, Central Region, allegedly resulting in injuries to pedestrians. Eyewitnesses rushed to aid, transporting one of the victims, a child, to the hospital.

According to a report by journalist Kofi Adjei, three of the injured have been transferred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, while another is receiving treatment at a local clinic in Nyanyano Kakraba. Regrettably, the brother of one victim shared that his sibling remains in a coma at the Nyanyano Kakraba community hospital.

In an interview with Adom News, Isaac Asare, the victim's brother, recounted their ordeal. Initially taken to Ridge Hospital, they faced rejection due to bed shortages. The Police Hospital also couldn't accommodate him. Consequently, they resorted to the community hospital in Kakraba, hoping for divine intervention to secure a transfer to a more equipped medical facility.

Funny Face, known for his role in the popular Chorkor Trotro television series, has been grappling with alleged depression in recent times. His distress surfaced publicly through social media, where he lamented frustrations and the inability to access his children.