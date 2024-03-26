ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It must be criminal offence to request a DNA test from your wife — 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

General News It must be criminal offence to request a DNA test from your wife —'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Rachel Edwards has sparked controversy from fans and followers after expressing her views on paternity tests.

The actress ignited the debate when she reacted to a tweet questioning opinions on DNA tests.

In her reply, she stated, "Asking your wife for a DNA Test should be a criminal offence, if you don’t trust her, why marry her in the first place?"

Edwards' comment triggered a wave of reactions from users on the X platform, with many expressing disagreement.

One user directly responded to Edwards stating, "9 months wey your mama suppose use go do another Bsc or PhD, she use am carry you for belle only to give birth to you wey no get sense."

Another user criticised Edwards, stating, "BBN girls no de ever get sense, not surprised."

The backlash continued with users challenging Edwards' perspective, with one questioning the consequences when men discover their child is not biologically theirs after trusting their partner.

Despite the criticism, Edwards chose not to engage with the negative comments directed towards her.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

It must be criminal offence to request a DNA test from your wife —'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards It must be criminal offence to request a DNA test from your wife — 'BBNaija' sta...

1 hour ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Putting people in jail for their sexual preference is madness —Pappy Kojo Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: ‘Putting people in jail for their sexual preference is madness...

1 hour ago

Funny Face accident: Two victims in stable condition Funny Face accident: Two victims in stable condition  

2 hours ago

Minority Women Caucus condemns derogatory remarks by Wontumi on Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Minority Women Caucus condemns derogatory remarks by Wontumi on Prof Jane Naana ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo nominates Francis Fiakpui as new Hohoe MCE Akufo-Addo nominates Francis Fiakpui as new Hohoe MCE

2 hours ago

Smart Schools project: Dont distribute tablets on partisan lines – Clement Apaak warns Akufo-Addo Smart Schools project: Don’t distribute tablets on partisan lines – Clement Apaa...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo fires Hohoe MCE Akufo-Addo fires Hohoe MCE

2 hours ago

Bassirou Diomaye Faye described himself in his first public address since his main rival conceded as the choice of a break from the establishment. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Senegal presidency winner says he is 'break' from establishment

7 hours ago

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister Finance Minister charges GRA and security agencies to wage war against smugglers...

8 hours ago

Ghana leveraging digitalisation to produce technically-inclined students – Akufo-Addo Ghana leveraging digitalisation to produce technically-inclined students – Akufo...

Just in....
body-container-line