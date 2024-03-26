Former Big Brother Naija housemate Rachel Edwards has sparked controversy from fans and followers after expressing her views on paternity tests.

The actress ignited the debate when she reacted to a tweet questioning opinions on DNA tests.

In her reply, she stated, "Asking your wife for a DNA Test should be a criminal offence, if you don’t trust her, why marry her in the first place?"

Edwards' comment triggered a wave of reactions from users on the X platform, with many expressing disagreement.

One user directly responded to Edwards stating, "9 months wey your mama suppose use go do another Bsc or PhD, she use am carry you for belle only to give birth to you wey no get sense."

Another user criticised Edwards, stating, "BBN girls no de ever get sense, not surprised."

The backlash continued with users challenging Edwards' perspective, with one questioning the consequences when men discover their child is not biologically theirs after trusting their partner.

Despite the criticism, Edwards chose not to engage with the negative comments directed towards her.