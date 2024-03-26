ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has addressed his relationship with socialite Efia Odo, stating that they had not communicated for many years.

He said he is committed to his current partner.

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwesi Arthur clarified his current connection with Efia Odo, stating, "I have no communication whatsoever with her. I have no connection with her. I have not spoken to her in so many years now."

The "Grind Day" hitmaker emphasized that he is now in a committed relationship and respects his partner too much to engage in conversations about other women.

He said, "I have a woman, and I think it is totally disrespectful to my woman to talk about other women. I don't want to talk about other women besides my woman."

This clarification comes after Efia Odo recently disclosed their past romantic episode during a new season of the reality TV series, GH Queens.

Efia Odo revealed that their three-year relationship ended abruptly when Kwesi Arthur changed his behavior towards her.

Prior to this revelation, Efia Odo had consistently denied being romantically involved with the rapper, insisting that they were only friends.

However, her admission on GH Queens contradicted her previous statements, confirming long-held suspicions among fans about the nature of their relationship.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

