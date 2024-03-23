ModernGhana logo
Nurse suspended for leaking Kuami Eugene’s health information

Nurse suspended for leaking Kuami Eugenes health information
23.03.2024 LISTEN

Amina Haroun, the medical professional who leaked Kuami Eugene’s health information on social media has allegedly been suspended.

Kuami Eugene sustained injuries on Sunday, March 17, 2024, after ramming his car into a tipper truck.

The accident occurred at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra. He was taken to the UGMC hospital.

323202473605-wbrevihuto-323202471232-kuame-eugene-ma-2.jpeg

Haroun, who was working at the hospital where Eugene was being treated, disclosed his alleged condition in a social media post.

The post said: “Kuami Eugene is here at the hospital with us and it ain’t looking good. Kindly Send Him a Prayer.”

323202473605-n6ium8x332-323202471232-kuami-eugene-1.jpeg

Due to the privacy breach, she has been suspended from her position for three months and is prohibited from working at any hospital during that time.

Haroun has since apologized for her actions and stated that she has learned from this experience.

Below is the statement

—citinewsroom

