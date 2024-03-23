Ghanaian comedic icon, Akwasi Boadi, fondly known as 'Akrobeto', has revealed his journey of rekindling a bond with his children after realizing that he had unintentionally neglected them for years.

Speaking about his experience on The Real News show on UTV, Akrobeto disclosed that he came to the sobering realization that he had been missing in his sons' lives due to his busy schedule and financial constraints.

Citing Duncan Williams' recent admission about his own struggles with familial connection, Akrobeto shared how he made efforts to bridge the gap with his children, despite facing similar challenges.

Akrobeto revealed, "I wasn’t rich by then but I realized I had no connection with my sons.

“So I started drawing them closer. What built the relationship was our constant eating of gob3 (beans) together,” Akrobeto shared during the show.

