ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Gari and beans did the magic’ — Akrobeto on how he bonded with his kids after 'neglecting' them for years

General News Gari and beans did the magic —Akrobeto on how he bonded with his kids after 'neglecting' them for years
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian comedic icon, Akwasi Boadi, fondly known as 'Akrobeto', has revealed his journey of rekindling a bond with his children after realizing that he had unintentionally neglected them for years.

Speaking about his experience on The Real News show on UTV, Akrobeto disclosed that he came to the sobering realization that he had been missing in his sons' lives due to his busy schedule and financial constraints.

Citing Duncan Williams' recent admission about his own struggles with familial connection, Akrobeto shared how he made efforts to bridge the gap with his children, despite facing similar challenges.

Akrobeto revealed, "I wasn’t rich by then but I realized I had no connection with my sons.

“So I started drawing them closer. What built the relationship was our constant eating of gob3 (beans) together,” Akrobeto shared during the show.

Watch how Akrobeto won the hearts of his kids!#RealNews pic.twitter.com/PtYVtlhCE5 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 20, 2024

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over derogatory remarks Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over ‘derogatory r...

40 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s letter to Parliament: Godfred Dame too political, bad advisor – Fra...

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dameleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘A-G serving the interests of Akufo-Addo instead of the state’ — Justice Srem Sa...

2 hours ago

Scary! Ghana Water suffers high turbidity levels due to illegal mining, turbidity increases from 100 to 7000 NTU Scary! Ghana Water suffers high turbidity levels due to illegal mining, turbidit...

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addos letter to Parliament breach of constitutional rule – Dominic Ayine Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo’s letter to Parliament breach of constitutional rule –...

2 hours ago

Dafeamekpors suit has nothing to do with approval of new ministers, search at Supreme Courts registry confirms no application for interlocutory injunction – OB Amoah Dafeamekpor’s suit has nothing to do with approval of new ministers, search at S...

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbins attack on Akufo-Addo unfortunate – OB Amoah Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin’s attack on Akufo-Addo unfortunate – OB Amoah

2 hours ago

NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumis alleged neglect of responsibilities, party conflicts NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumi’s alleged negl...

2 hours ago

'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate comment puts our lives at risk' — GRA workers union blasts Bawumia over 'harassment' comments 'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate ...

2 hours ago

24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Forensic Psychiatrist 24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Fo...

Just in....
body-container-line