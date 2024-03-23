ModernGhana logo
'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'; I won't respond; being me comes with a lot of madness — Iyanya after realising he was featured after endorsing the book

Nigerian music sensation Iyanya has opened up about his involvement in Yvonne Nelson's controversial memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' revealing that he endorsed the book without realising he was featured in it.

During an interview, Iyanya confessed that he endorsed the memoir.

Unbeknownst to him, the book contains a dedicated chapter titled "Iyanya And My Love Life," in which Nelson delves into her relationship with the Nigerian artist, shedding light on their romantic entanglements and alleged instances of infidelity.

"I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing I was in the book. We were cool, we still talk to this day, so I didn’t know that I was in the book. When the book came out, everywhere was buzzing. People were telling me I am in the book. But I have not read it till now," Iyanya disclosed during the interview.

Despite the revelations made about him in the memoir, Iyanya remained silent, asserting, "I'm not ready to respond to stuff like that, being me comes with a lot of madness."

While acknowledging that he and Nelson still on good terms and continue to communicate, Iyanya admitted that he has yet to read the memoir, despite the widespread attention it has garnered since its release.

Gideon Afful Amoako
