Mahama pledges to contribute to the development of Gonja Kindom

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has assures to do his part to ensure a bright future for the Gonja Kingdom.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made this pledge on Friday, April 26, when he cut sod for the construction of a new palace for the overlord of Gonja.

The event was also important as it provided the opportunity to reflect on the rich cultural heritage of the Gonja people.

The new palace's intentional design reflects Sahelian architecture, reminiscent of the Gonja's origins in the Mande region around Mali.

Expressing appreciation for the support and commitment shown by the Gonja people and the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale, John Dramani Mahama assured that he will also do his part towards the development of the Gonja Kingdom.

“This project is a significant step towards the cultural and historical preservation of the Gonja people. It is an honour to be able to contribute to the development of the Gonja Kingdom, and I am committed to seeing this project through to completion by October of this year.

“I also want to thank the Overlord for his prayers and well wishes for my success. Let us continue to work together to preserve the legacy of Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa and ensure a bright future for the Gonja Kingdom,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Mahama pledges to contribute to the development of Gonja Kindom

