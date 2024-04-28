ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Iranian rapper sentenced to death for supporting anti-Hijab protests

General News Iranian rapper sentenced to death for supporting anti-Hijab protests
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been handed a death sentence by an Iranian court for his involvement in supporting anti-hijab protests, sparking international outrage over the severity of the punishment handed him.

Salehi, who has been imprisoned for more than a year and a half, found himself on the wrong side of the law after backing the wave of demonstrations triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

Amini tragically passed away shortly after being arrested for wearing what authorities deemed an “improper” hijab.

Announcing the court’s verdict, Salehi’s attorney, Amir Raisian, stated, “Branch 1 of Isfahan Revolutionary Court… sentenced Toomaj Salehi to death on the charge of corruption on Earth.”

The rapper’s arrest in October 2022 came after he publicly voiced his support for the anti-hijab protests.

The Revolutionary Court leveled multiple charges against Salehi, including “assistance in sedition, assembly and collusion, propaganda against the system, and calling for riots.”

Despite a review by the Iranian Supreme Court, which directed the lower court to rectify flaws in the sentence, Salehi’s legal counsel revealed that the ruling was not implemented.

Raisian described the court’s decision as “an unprecedented move,” highlighting its independence from the Supreme Court’s directive.

In response to the sentence, Salehi’s legal team vowed to appeal the decision, signaling their intent to challenge the verdict through legal avenues.

The case has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations and activists worldwide, who have criticized Iran’s judicial system for its harsh punishment of individuals exercising their right to freedom of expression.

Calls for clemency and a fair trial for Salehi continue to reverberate amid growing concerns over human rights violations in Iran.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others

2 hours ago

Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah

2 hours ago

Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday

2 hours ago

With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD, ECG, GNPC, GACL CEOs — Group With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD,...

2 hours ago

ECs statement on obsolete BVDs discovery lies, half-truths, pure fantasies – IMANI Africa EC’s statement on obsolete BVDs discovery “lies, half-truths, pure fantasies” – ...

2 hours ago

Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing contractor Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing...

2 hours ago

Cop, 7 others grabbed over 523,000 Gold Scam Cop, 7 others grabbed over $523,000 Gold Scam

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary Akufo-Addo’s driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary

2 hours ago

Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh

2 hours ago

Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary

Just in....
body-container-line