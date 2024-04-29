Some people expect us to be dogmatic, sycophantic supporters of Akufo-Addo even if he’s wrong – Prof. Gyampo

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has indicated that some government officials expect Ghanaians to be what he described as dogmatic and sycophantic supporters of President Akufo-Addo even if he is wrong.

According to him, this is why government has not apologised to Ghanaians for committing taxpayers' money to the construction of the stalled National Cathedral Project.

Despite the millions that have been committed to the project, no significant work has been done yet.

This has led many to describe the site as the most expensive pit ever dug in the world.

“Yesterday, I drove to the site for the construction of the national cathedral to see things for myself. I had gotten the information that, no work was being done and doubted how this could be true, given the huge sums of money spent on the project. Truly, there was no work ongoing and the place looked abandoned.

“We were told no state funding was going to be used for the project. But it was a lie and no one has had the humility to apologize to Ghanaians because, in the figment of some people’s imagination, we are all supposed to be dogmatic and sycophantic supporters of President Akufo Addo even if he’s wrong. Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a Facebook post.

The senior political science lecturer is of the view that the outcome of the 2024 elections would be a key determinant of the extent to which Ghanaians must take their mental health seriously.

He opines that the election will show if Ghanaians are sane people or have allowed excessive partisanship to render them insane.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ransford Gyampo wants government to tell Ghanaians whether it expects the next NPP government to continue the National Cathedral project or otherwise.