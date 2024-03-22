ModernGhana logo
22.03.2024

The Gods Are Not to Blame' hits national theatre stage again

The Gods Are Not to Blame hits national theatre stage again
22.03.2024

Following nine successful runs in December 2023, George Quaye’s Image Bureau and Naa Ashorkor’s April Communications are thrilled to announce the return of the acclaimed play, "The Gods Are Not to Blame."

Set to grace the stage once again, the National Theatre will host the captivating production on Thursday, March 21, 2024, and Friday, March 22, 2024, starting at 7 pm. Additionally, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, there will be two shows scheduled at 4 pm and 8 pm, also at the National Theatre.

Director George Quaye revealed that the decision to stage "The Gods Are Not to Blame" in March was prompted by numerous requests from those eager to either revisit the play or catch it for the first time after missing out on its December 2023 debut.

Quaye has assured audiences that the March runs will feature some exciting additions to enhance the experience.

"The Gods Are Not to Blame" is a compelling adaptation of Sophocles’ original Greek classic "Oedipus Rex," skillfully crafted by Nigeria’s Ola Rotimi.

In the previous runs, veteran actor David Dontoh delivered a captivating performance as the narrator, guiding audiences through the gripping narrative.

The play revolves around a young boy named Odewale (portrayed by Andrew Adote), fated by birth to commit patricide and marry his own mother, Queen Ojuola (Naa Ashorkor).

Following a divination session by the esteemed priest of Ifa, Baba Fakunle (played by Mawuli Semevo), Odewale's tragic destiny is revealed. Despite efforts to avert this fate, including an attempt on his life, Odewale's journey unfolds inexorably, leading to unforeseen consequences.

As the story progresses, Odewale finds himself caught in a web of prophecy, fate, and tragic irony, ultimately fulfilling the prophetic decree with devastating repercussions.

"The Gods Are Not to Blame" promises to enthrall audiences once again with its compelling narrative, outstanding performances, and thought-provoking themes.

Powered by Image Bureau and April Communications, the play continues to captivate audiences with its timeless tale of destiny, morality, and the complex interplay between gods and mortals.

