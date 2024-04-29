ModernGhana logo
Let’s be true believers, not just church goers – Catholic Priest to Christians

The Reverend Fr Samuel Kwarteng, a visiting Priest of the Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Cape Coast, has appealed to Christians to lead the lives of true believers and not just church goers.

He said Christians were sometimes tempted to believe they were true believers, however, the word of the Lord did not abide in them.

“Our lives should reflect that of Christ. Not all who follow Jesus and listens to his teachings are true believers and Judas is an example,” he added.

Fr Kwarteng gave the advice in a homily when he was addressing the congregation of the Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4th Ridge, Cape Coast at a Sunday service.

Speaking on the gospel reading from John 15: 1 to 8, which says: “I am the true vine and my father is the Gardner. He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit he prunes so that it will be even more fruitful,” he entreated Christians to bear fruit to fulfil their duties as true followers of Christ.

“À heavy burden is laid on us to bare fruit. Imagine feeding a child with all nutrients, and yet he gets kwashiokor. That is what we Christians are becoming,” he noted.

He admonished Christians to distinguish themselves by filling the world with love, patience, peace, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and self control not only in words but deeds.

“Our lives should be of benefit to others. We are the new Pauls, Peters and James,” he added.

GNA

