Ejisu by-election: "We don’t need an independent candidate" — Akufo-Addo fights Aduomi for going solo

Three-time Member of Parliament for Ejisu on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has incurred the wrath of President Nana Akufo-Addo for going independent in the by-election billed for Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

Campaigning on Sunday, 28 April 2024 ahead of Tuesday’s election, Mr Akufo-Addo took a strong exception to rigging allegations made against the NPP by the former deputy minister of roads and highways.

The president said although Mr Aduomi “has the right to go independent”, he has reservations about the things he has been saying against the NPP.

“He defeated a Cabinet minister to become the parliamentary candidate for Ejisu in 2007 and subsequently won the seat in the 2008 elections. But today, he is offended that someone else has defeated him”, the president noted.

“He claims the NPP intends to rig the 7 December 2024 elections. Were the previous elections he won rigged for him?” Mr Akufo-Addo asked.

“He should leave us alone and go his way – whether he is joining the butterfly or umbrella family; he should just let us be”, the president warned.

He denied claims by the former deputy minister that he fixed the roads in Ejisu, saying: “I’ve heard he claims he had Ejisu roads done. I, alone, order the construction of all roads in Ghana. Know that from today till 7 January 2025, it is the NPP government that is in power led by Akufo-Addo”.

“We don’t want any independent candidate who is likely being puppeted by some big shots to put spokes in our wheels. It won't happen today or tomorrow”, the president told the crowd.

The president said it was important that the NPP retained the Ejisu seat following the death of Dr John Kumah.

“I came here to beg you for your help so that I can end the rest of my tenure. If I don’t have a majority in parliament … You’re all aware of what they are doing against us in parliament – today this, tomorrow that; all because the numbers are at par. Even if it is by one, we need a majority in the House of Parliament to be able to complete our mandate. And that one vote is Mr Kwabena Boateng”, he explained.

Raising Mr Boateng’s hand to the crowd, the president said: “He is the one who can help me finish the rest of my mandate on a good note. There’s little time left but still a lot of work to be done. And anybody who wins the Ejisu seat becomes a minister in my government. I doubt if the remaining time offers me the chance to make Mr Boateng a minister but we’ll see”.

Ejisu, the president noted, “is dear to my heart, so, please take the by-election seriously. All I want to hear in the afternoon of Tuesday is that Ejisu has returned to the NPP”.

