ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Professor Jane Naana pays last respect to Modestus Ahiable

Social News Professor Jane Naana pays last respect to Modestus Ahiable
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman,NDC Running Mate of former President John Dramani Mahama has joined a NDC delegation of NDC members in Dzodze to pay their last respects to late Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable.

The late Ahiable served as the MP for Ketu North from 1993 to 2005.

He was also Ghana's Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Volta Regional Minister, and Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, among others.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Prof Opoku-Agyeman prayed for the soul of the late Politician cum Diplomat.

She called on the family to take heart and hope that his soul will find a place in the bosom of the Lord.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Lets be true believers, not just church goers – Catholic Priestto Christians Let’s be true believers, not just church goers – Catholic Priest to Christians

1 hour ago

Ejisu by-election: We dont need an independent candidate — Akufo-Addo fights Aduomi for going solo Ejisu by-election: "We don’t need an independent candidate" — Akufo-Addo fights ...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Bawumia dares Mahama to two-man debate as he starts countrywide tour Election 2024: Bawumia dares Mahama to two-man debate as he starts countrywide t...

1 hour ago

'Borla' BVDs: 'Why would anyone want to buy 10 used biometric devices 'hard-coded' for electoral purposes?' EC claims are 'lies, half-truths, fantasies' — IMANI 'Borla' BVDs: 'Why would anyone want to buy 10 used biometric devices 'hard-code...

1 hour ago

Professor Jane Naana pays last respect to Modestus Ahiable Professor Jane Naana pays last respect to Modestus Ahiable

1 hour ago

IT is a major skill needed for the job market - Industry Players IT is a major skill needed for the job market - Industry Players  

1 hour ago

Nungua Traditional Council performs Jenten Nishwamo ahead of Homowo Nungua Traditional Council performs “Jenten Nishwamo” ahead of Homowo

1 hour ago

Tema residents demand end of dumsor Tema residents demand end of dumsor

1 hour ago

A vote for Owusu Aduomi is a vote gor NDC – Bawumia tells Ejisu residents A vote for Owusu Aduomi is a vote gor NDC – Bawumia tells Ejisu residents

2 hours ago

Ex-president Jacob Zuma is an unpredictable election opponent to the ruling ANC. By Phill Magakoe AFPFile S. Africa's ex-president Zuma makes surprise comeback

Just in....
body-container-line