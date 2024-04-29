Professor Jane Naana pays last respect to Modestus Ahiable

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman,NDC Running Mate of former President John Dramani Mahama has joined a NDC delegation of NDC members in Dzodze to pay their last respects to late Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable.

The late Ahiable served as the MP for Ketu North from 1993 to 2005.

He was also Ghana's Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Volta Regional Minister, and Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, among others.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Prof Opoku-Agyeman prayed for the soul of the late Politician cum Diplomat.

She called on the family to take heart and hope that his soul will find a place in the bosom of the Lord.

GNA