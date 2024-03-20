Ghana loses 'King of Burger Highlife' George Darko

The Ghana music industry has been hit with sad news today, Wednesday, March 20.

The country’s music legend and King of Burger Highlife, George Darko has been confirmed dead.

The decease music icon gained popularity in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s when his music dominated the country and beyond its borders.

In the past decades, he has been widely celebrated among the greatest musicians in the country.

His songs have remained among the most timeless and enduring highlife tracks in Ghana’s music scene.

George Darko in his prime was known for his skills as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter.

Until his demise, he held the title of Tufuhene of Akropong, bearing the stool name Nana Apem Darko I.

The cause of death of George Darko is yet to be disclosed.

His death comes after the country recently lost Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, also known as K.K Kabobo, another legendary Ghanaian highlife musician.

K.K Kabobo passed away after battling liver disease at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).