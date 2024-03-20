ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana loses 'King of Burger Highlife' George Darko

General News Ghana loses 'King of Burger Highlife' George Darko
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana music industry has been hit with sad news today, Wednesday, March 20.

The country’s music legend and King of Burger Highlife, George Darko has been confirmed dead.

The decease music icon gained popularity in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s when his music dominated the country and beyond its borders.

In the past decades, he has been widely celebrated among the greatest musicians in the country.

His songs have remained among the most timeless and enduring highlife tracks in Ghana’s music scene.

George Darko in his prime was known for his skills as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter.

Until his demise, he held the title of Tufuhene of Akropong, bearing the stool name Nana Apem Darko I.

The cause of death of George Darko is yet to be disclosed.

His death comes after the country recently lost Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, also known as K.K Kabobo, another legendary Ghanaian highlife musician.

K.K Kabobo passed away after battling liver disease at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT-GH declare nationwide strike over unfulfilled promises from govt GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT-GH declare nationwide strike over unfulfilled promises from go...

26 minutes ago

Dr. John Kwakye Promise not to give Ghana’s resources cheaply to foreigners – John Kwakye tells ...

26 minutes ago

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services ‘We’re fully ready for the 2024 elections; there are no risks’ — EC assures

26 minutes ago

Philip Atawura: GIJ lecturer diagnosed of kidney failure seeks extra 26,460 to complete transplant Philip Atawura: GIJ lecturer diagnosed of kidney failure seeks extra $26,460 to ...

26 minutes ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist Sea to Kumasi: ‘Ghanaians criticizing Cheddar’s idea because it's not from NDC o...

26 minutes ago

2024 elections: Akufo-Addos refusal to sign anti-gay bill making NPPs campaign difficult — Prof Gyampo 2024 elections: ‘Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign anti-gay bill making NPP’s campaig...

27 minutes ago

Were grateful to Akufo-Addo and our MP — Koutokrom-Yawhima-Kobedi residents We’re grateful to Akufo-Addo and our MP — Koutokrom-Yawhima-Kobedi residents 

6 hours ago

WR: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim W/R: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim

6 hours ago

Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Aku...

6 hours ago

Govt owes Common Fund over GH6billion – Ho Central MP Govt owes Common Fund over GH¢6billion – Ho Central MP

Just in....
body-container-line