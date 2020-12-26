ModernGhanalogo

26.12.2020 Coming Events

Di Asa Season 4: Kuame Eugene & Wendy Shay to headline grand finale

DEC 26, 2020

Ghanaian Highlife Musician and Artist of the Year, Kuame Eugene and Female Artist, Wendy Shay will headline the Grand Finale of Atinka TV's Savana Paint Di Asa Season four.

The Grand Finale will be held on December 28, 2020 at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference Centre.
After auditions in all 16 regions of the country within three months and evictions for about two months, 15 plus size women will be presented at this year's grand finale.
This time, the ultimate winner will take home a brand-new salon car, the second will take KIA Mini truck (Abosey Okine Macho) and then the third will take a tricycle in addition with other amazing prizes.
The 15 finalists out of the 48 that entered into the competition are Mariam baby #47, Forgive #41, Maame #24, Efua #43, Comfort #38, Fafa #40, Amonor #36 and tundra #25.

Others are Saly #28, Cee #6, Mimi #48, Jennifer #5, Dee Baby #9, Afi #49 and Naa Dollar #44.
The tickets for this year's grand finale is GH₡20 for regular, GH₡30 for VIP and GH₡ 50 for VVIP. They are available at all outlets of Atinka Media Village, Abii National Savings and Loans, Dor Events, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited at Kotobabi and Champion Dishes inside Adabraka.
Aside performance from the past queens of season one, two and three, there will also be performances from other surprise artists.
The organisers of the show has assured the public that this year's grand finale will be more entertaining and has therefore urged the public to make a date with their favourite Di Asa queens at the grand finale.

