Vanessa Gyan Focuses On Helping Mothers

TV and radio personality Vanessa Gyan says making an impact in the lives of mothers will forever be her ultimate goal.

This follows the success of the fifth edition of her maternal health awareness initiative dubbed 'The Post Pregnancy Boujie Express'.

The initiative, which is under her Sincerely Vee Foundation, was held on December 20, 2019 at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The programme hosted 200 expectant and postpartum mothers to a day filled with education, support, guidance and love.

Among key speakers at the event were actress Sonia Ibrahim, TV personality Roselyn Felli, CEO of Loaves & Fish Consulting Agency, Babette Van Aalst, Yasmin Sangari Botchway, CEO of Educom World Emmanuel Nyame, Asaa of GOWA and 'The Ask A Midwife' GH team and Access Bank.

From self-care, how to get back into the workforce to the importance of saving, speakers connected with patrons of the event, reassuring them they are not alone on the journey of motherhood.

They were also were thrilled to hear about the partnership between 'The Post Pregnancy Boujie Express', EduCom World and How To Be Global, in which children of single mothers would be granted educational scholarships.

“No child should be left behind due to their family's financial status. Collaborating with EduCom World and How To Be Global is a dream come true as we support the younger generation in receiving the education they deserves,” Vanessa said.

The event was catered for by April's Touch, and patrons went home with packages from Tree of Life, Molfix, Kare Products, Faytex Sanitary, Mongo Slade, AhabanGLF, Naaviq Company Limited, Cheers & Tiers and Kasapreko.

“Thanks to the support of Medak General Supply, the maternity ward at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital was gifted with 40-bed mats while premature diapers were donated to the NICU. Thanks to Ghandour Cosmetics, financially strapped mothers alongside their newborns were discharged,” Vanessa disclosed.

“I can't thank our sponsors enough for their endless support and my team for going above and beyond to make sure we continue to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaian mothers. It’s all about the woman fully taking control of her life while learning how to balance motherhood, family life, career and self-care while also championing SDG Goals 3, 4, 6, & 9,” she added.

---Daily Guide