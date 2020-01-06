ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.01.2020 General News

Amandzeba Involves In Car Accident

By News Desk
Amandzeba Involves In Car Accident
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Veteran musician Amandzeba Nat Brew escaped unhurt after he got involved in a car crash in front of the Joy FM building, Sunday.

There was no casualty as the Dede singer was saved by his airbag which blew up in time to prevent him from hitting his head on the steering wheel.

15202083636-swnaqdcp53-3585973570381_3061444656147.jpeg

The accident happened after his Ford Explorer rammed into a parked white Nissan Ranger which then also hit a Toyota Camry on 355 Faanofa Street in Kokomlemle at about 5:20 pm.

15202083636-i4dp276gfa-1275156290942_566223401679.jpeg

The ‘Dede’ hitmaker was heading towards Caprice from the Kokomlemle traffic light when he lost his way and rammed into the Nissan.

All three cars had their bonnets heavily damaged.

An obviously troubled Amanzeba’s did not talk to anyone but only called his wife to come over and they left the scene after the cars had been separated.

15202083636-h41o266fea-1769459396186_8156601381539.jpeg

15202083637-h40o2s6eey-6570543137689_4629943636142.jpeg

15202083637-g30n1r5edx-2537237267941_5577734690728.jpeg

15202083637-0e72ylkxwr-4995403576642_321967690044.jpeg

15202083637-uaqctgfsrn-8079149029321_8140064473108.jpeg

15202083637-1i830o4bau-5687565809529_3543345324125.jpeg

—Myjoyonline.com

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Criticise Corruption, Nepotism With Boldness — Mahama To Re...
3 hours ago

Lands Minister Involves In Car Accident
8 hours ago

body-container-line