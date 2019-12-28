ModernGhanalogo

28.12.2019

Sarkodie's 'Original' performance at Detty Rave

By MyJoyOnline
One reason why fans of the 2019 BET Best International Flow winner, Sarkodie, are fixated with things the rapper does, is that they believe he stays original and simple.

At the 2019 Detty Rave concert, he gave them some of his simple style and his originality. The ‘Lucky’ hitmaker walked on stage amidst cheers and excitement through the fog on the stage.

In the spirit of being original, his song ‘Original’ began playing while he took the stage to perform his signature dance moves. This got many fans screaming on top of their lungs.

Watch the performance below:

Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu
