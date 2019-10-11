Amerado spit hot bars on 'No Laws'

Amerado drops another fire bars in his new freestyle video tilted No Laws. He assured his fans he is working extremely hard to push them to the top and they should keep the support and morale high.

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known by the stage name Amerado is a Ghanaian rapper and musician from Kumasi. In 2018 he was nominated for the Most Promising Artiste at the Ghana Music Awards held in South Africa and awarded the Artiste of the Year at the Kumasi Awards Night.

The rapper is currently in the United Kingdom working with some UK-based producers and musicians. He is also expected to drop 'Dawgi" featuring Sarkodie soon.

The song was produced Apya and video shot by Drimz Konceptz.