Prempeh Out With Debut EP “Thoughts & Feelings”

Prempeh is out with his debut EP, Thoughts & Feelings.

Prempeh took about a year to put this EP together and according to him, “This project is to tell the world how music has inspired and promoted love in happy and sorrowful moment.

"This project portrays the finite love of mankind on this earth. I personally dedicate this project to everyone that held me down from the very beginning of my musical journey and to those that never believe in me.”

Thoughts & Feelings EP, is an extended play made up of 5 songs. Prempeh featured Gazzyslim from Nigeria and Nemisis Loso from Ghana.

The EP was produced by Tubhani Muzik, Nelson On It, and Ikay On The Beats. The EP is available on all major online music streaming and downloading sites.