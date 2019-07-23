Modern Ghana logo

23.07.2019 Exclusive News

Mr. Eventuarry featured in popular tv show, Kejetia vs Makola

By OdarteyGH
Mr. Eventuary has landed a new job as an actor and he has been featured in the latest episode of the popular TV show, ‘Kejetia vs. Makola’.

He plays the role of Lawyer Michael Jackson in the latest episodes of the hilarious drama.

Mr Eventuary joins the likes of Nana Gyasi Owusu (NGO), Richmond Xavier Amoakoh (Lawyer Ntikateche), and others.

Just recently, Mr Eventuarry got a modeling contract from one fashion de signer and now he has a role in a popular show.

This becomes his second act in Ghana’s acting industry after successfully casting for a role in comic actor Funny Face‘s Kasoa Trotro series.

Watch his first day on set below

