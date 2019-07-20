‘You Didn’t Add ‘The Plug Ep’ To Your Music Library But Claim It’s Dangerous’ – Fan Tells Joey B

The Plug Ep is finally out and most of the artists on the project have posted about it.

Joey B is one of such people. He posted a screenshot some hours ago about the Ep on twitter.

What’s shocking, however, is that he didn’t add the Ep to his own music library yet described it as dangerous. This was what a fan pointed out when he posted about the Ep.

The fan expected Joey B to have the Ep in his Music library before commenting about it. “You didn’t add it to your library but claim it’s dangerous,” the fan wrote.