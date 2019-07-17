Gov't Reps, Media Group In Spain To Witness Vis-A-Vis Festival

Representatives of Ghana Government and a group of Media men landed in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday 16th July, 2019 to cover the Vis-a-Vis Festivals for Ghanaian music groups, "Kyekyeku" & FRA.

The Vis-a-Vis is a cultural project organized by Spain’s public diplomacy institution Casa África in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the collaboration of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), the Spanish Embassy in Accra and the Ghanaian Embassy in Madrid.

This year’s Ghana Vis-a -Vis Accroding to Attractivemustapha.com marks the 10th edition of the cultural cooperation project that aims to generate a better knowledge of African music in Spain and has already been held in nine other African countries.

So far, Vis-a-Vis has visited Senegal (on two occasions), Ethiopia, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Angola.

"Kyekyeku & FRA" were adjudged winners out of 64 bands that applied to audition for the Casa Vis- -a-Vis Ghana Espana Project.

The two groups who will be performing and representing Ghana are expected to promote ghana as they tour spain's most important festivals this month.