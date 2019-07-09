Wendy Shay introduced me to Bullet – Fantana

Fantana has revealed that her label mate Wendy Shay introduced her to Bullet.

Speaking on Happy FM’s ‘Ayekoo’ after drive show with host DJ Advicer, she said:

“I was interested in music but never took it serious until Wendy Shay introduced me to Bullet. I already liked what Bullet was doing with the female artistes. So Wendy gave my contact to Bullet and it started from there ” .

She continued that “I was a shy person so singing wasn’t my thing even though I had the voice. Those around me encouraged me to use my voice.”

“Since my singing is a God-given talent, I had to overcome the shyness and use my talent to the fullest”.

“My biggest support is my Mum and grandmother. They both have been the very best support for me in the music industry” she added.

Fatana is currently signed on Rufftown records and she is promoting her new single “So what”

