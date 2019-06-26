“Society Pressure’s On Women To Marry Before Certain Ages Disgusts Me”

News Editor at the GHOne Television station, Nana Aba Anamoah says it is disgusting how society mounts pressure on women to marry before attaining certain age ranges in life.

According to the celebrated News Editor, she is inappropriate for industrious young women to be disturbed with marriage.

Speaking on an Accra based radio station, the mother of one said “There are people who are married and they are very happy, and we are also happy for them. Likewise, there are people who are married and they are sad, their life has become worse and we want them out of those marriages.”

She added that she will settle with the right man when she is ready.

“Why would I be worried that I am not married? Are you worried that you are not dead?” Nana Aba Anamoah quizzed.

Regardless have a son outside marriage, the celebrated Journalist emphasized that marriage is not what will guarantee her happiness.

“No one can be forced to get married; I don’t think there is anybody in this world who said that I hate marriage and nobody can also say that everything will be fine when they get married.” She voiced out.

Whiles her followers are patiently waiting for wedding bells from the camp of the seasoned Journalist, Nana Ama said if it happens, it happens; if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.