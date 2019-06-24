24.06.2019 General News 2019 BET Awards: Burna Boy's Mother Delivers Powerful Speech By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum 1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS Nigerian popular singer and songwriter, Burna Boy was on Sunday, June 23 announced the winner of the Best International Act category at the 2019 edition of BET Awards. He was nominated in the category alongside Nigeria’s Mr. Eazi, Dosseh (France), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (UK), and Giggs (UK). Receiving the award on his behalf, mother of the artiste, Bose Ogulu delivered a powerful message which was well applauded by the audience. In her speech directed at every African in the diaspora, she said: "remember you were first an African before any other thing." The BET Awards is one of the most-watched awards shows on cable television, according to the Nielsen Company. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories. Below is the complete list of winners on the night: Best Female R&B / Pop ArtistBeyoncéBest Male R&B / Pop ArtistBruno MarsBest GroupMigosBest CollaborationTravis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode"Best Male Hip Hop ArtistNipsey HussleBest Female Hip Hop ArtistCardi BVideo of the YearChildish Gambino - "This Is America"Video Director of the YearKarena EvansBest New ArtistLil BabyDr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen - "Blessing Me Again"Best ActressRegina KingBest ActorMichael B. JordanYoung Stars AwardMarsai MartinBest Movie"BlacKkKlansman"Sportswoman of the Year AwardSerena WilliamsSportsman of the Year AwardStephen CurryAlbum of the Year"Invasion of Privacy"BET HerH.E.R. - "Hard Place"Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award Ella Mai Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
