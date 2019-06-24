2019 BET Awards: Burna Boy's Mother Delivers Powerful Speech

Nigerian popular singer and songwriter, Burna Boy was on Sunday, June 23 announced the winner of the Best International Act category at the 2019 edition of BET Awards.

He was nominated in the category alongside Nigeria’s Mr. Eazi, Dosseh (France), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (UK), and Giggs (UK).

Receiving the award on his behalf, mother of the artiste, Bose Ogulu delivered a powerful message which was well applauded by the audience.

In her speech directed at every African in the diaspora, she said: "remember you were first an African before any other thing."

The BET Awards is one of the most-watched awards shows on cable television, according to the Nielsen Company.

It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.

Below is the complete list of winners on the night:

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Travis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Video of the Year

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Lil Baby

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen - "Blessing Me Again"

Best Actress

Regina King

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

"BlacKkKlansman"

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

Album of the Year

"Invasion of Privacy"

BET Her

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Ella Mai