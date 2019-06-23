Modern Ghana logo

23.06.2019 Exclusive News

Moesha Boduong’s Name Appears On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By OdarteyGH
Moesha Bodoung has chalked success while on holiday in the United States of America.

On her American tour, Moesha has managed to get her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The socialite with a smiling face sat close to it, holding her medal with grace. Moesha Bodoung took to her Instagram page to share the photos with the caption;

“Guess whose name is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ”

Watch her experience below

