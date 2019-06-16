Fans Of Kofi Byble And Fancy Gadam ‘Fight’ On Social Media

Fans of Evans Ofori Amoani, known by his stage name as Kofi Byble and Fancy Gadam born Mujahid Ahmed Bello have been engaged in a heated argument on social media.

The fans of the two Artistes are on the verge of several accusations upon the other on social media.

Several fans of Kofi Byble have criticized heavily Fancy Gadam after his latest picture went viral on social media. According to fans of Kofi Byble, the tamale music act has been seen with the same process of hairstyle as their own.

Fans of Kofi Byble recently showered high praise on the musician for being able to secure a nice and good hairstyle for him staying original from many musicians.

The happiness of the fans was from the adhesion that, the Gheneral Empire signee has stayed authentic and genuine from several artistes in the country.

Upon that, they felt dismayed for seeing Fancy Gadam in same hairstyle. On their various social media pages, they made several posts which clearly sight to caution the 'Total Cheat' hitmaker to desist from actions of direct copying.

They took to facebook to express their disappointment at the musician over what many term as disrespect to their Super Star.

Richie Hill wrote: ''Fancy Gadam, this unfortunate. You copied everything about the young musician, like copy some and leave some errrrrr. You didn't force Fancy. Disappointed.''

Francis Heavens Yeboah; ''You call yourself big musician but you copy. You copy to the extend of stealing hairstyle too. This unprofessional''

Nana Kofi Carter IV; ''Shame to you. This shows he can't be creative enough to stay original. Some Ghanaian Artistes like copy cat too much...lol''

Joseph Yaw Adjei; ''So a whole Fancy did this. Someone who claims to hold a super sphere of fan. So no one in his team was able to nurture him to stay original. This funny but looks very disgrace unto the Gadam team''