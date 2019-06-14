Obrafour Shares 1999 Throwback Photo With ‘Ancestors’

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Obrafour has shared a throwback photo shot in 1999.

He explained that he took the photo with the now defunct music group Ancestors.

“#tbt 1999 thereabout... in [Oseikrom] Kumasi where I pose with the group Ancestors (now defunct).

With the leader of the group holding the first ever Computer ripped and a raw photo inlay CD Copy of PaeMuKa. Check my overly worn blue shoes [Guarantees] out!!!...

What else could you show me???🤣😜🤣

#Godisgood #PaeMuKa @20 #twodecadesofgoodmusic

#Stillstrong #toGodbetheglory,” Obrafour captioned the photo he posted on his Facebook page.

Currently, the celebrated musician has outlined activities marking twenty (20) years after the release of his ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album.

In a recent interview, he disclosed that becoming a professional musician was not part of his plans.

“Growing up, I was not having any dream of becoming a musician. Becoming a professional musician was not part of my plans. Though, I started singing at church at a tender age. My late mother [Maame Ama Dapaa-Agyapomaa] was an Adventist singer so I learned from her. She taught me how to sing alto and I mostly join her to sing at church,”

Obrafour said in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity 97.1 in Sunyani which was monitored by www.newshuntermag.com .