Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.06.2019 General News

[Photos] Blogger Eugene Nkansah Weds Actress Victoria Lebene

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
[Photos] Blogger Eugene Nkansah Weds Actress Victoria Lebene

ModernGhana has sighted images of blogger Eugene Nkansah and ex-lover of Kofi Adjorlolo, actress Victoria Lebene at their wedding ceremony which is happening today June 11, 2019.

According to sources, the wedding between the two is being held at the Rehab Beach Club in South La near the Sandbox Beach.

In one of the photos, Eugene Nkansah together with the actress, in nice apparel, are seen embracing each other.

611201945030_n6ium8x332_621dce6bcae541e2bf0c08713f2f3edd.jpeg

611201931047_0eu2xkjwwr_8300eb952c8b4c559ac63aaf67929c7f.jpeg

The wedding which was meant to be secret was first disclosed by Chris Vincent on his Facebook wall on June 5.

611201931047_h41o266fey_baaf21acaf704f10b73f05859f5fd8e8.jpeg

Stay glued to our news portal for more details.

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
TOP STORIES

You're Poisoning The Minds Of Ghanaians, MPs Don't Construct...

1 hour ago

Work Hard, Pass And Enjoy Free SHS — Obuasi MCE To BECE Cand...

4 hours ago

body-container-line