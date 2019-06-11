[Photos] Blogger Eugene Nkansah Weds Actress Victoria Lebene

ModernGhana has sighted images of blogger Eugene Nkansah and ex-lover of Kofi Adjorlolo, actress Victoria Lebene at their wedding ceremony which is happening today June 11, 2019.

According to sources, the wedding between the two is being held at the Rehab Beach Club in South La near the Sandbox Beach.

In one of the photos, Eugene Nkansah together with the actress, in nice apparel, are seen embracing each other.

The wedding which was meant to be secret was first disclosed by Chris Vincent on his Facebook wall on June 5.

