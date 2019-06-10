America Rapper Meek Mill To Visit Ghana

American rapper and activist Robert Rihmeek Williams better known as Meek Mill has dropped strong hints on Twitter that he could visit Ghana this year.

It however remains unclear whether the Uptown Vibes hitmaker will be making the trip to the West African country on a purely vacation basis or might be involved in any musical concerts and business activity.

Ghana has gradually blossomed into a tourism hot spot with the Ministry of Tourism christening 2019 as “The Year of return Ghana 2019”.

This is a marketing campaign targeting the African – American and Diaspora Market to mark 400 years of the first enslaved African arriving in Jamestown Virginia.

NFL player Colin Kaerpernick and Atlanta based rapper Lil Jon have already paid several visits to Ghana to undertake philanthropic work and also to learn about their roots.

The movie and modeling industry were also represented in the year 2018 by the likes of Djimon Honsou,Idris Elba and a host of Hollywoood Stars during the Christmas period.

During a question and answer session with his followers on twitter the platinum recording artiste confirmed that indeed he might make the trip this year.

The Rocnation artiste is currently promoting his fourth studio album Championships and is set to drop visuals for the smash hit Uptown Vibes which features Fabulous and Anuel.

—citnewsroom