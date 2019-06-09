Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
09.06.2019 Exclusive News

Ghanaians should expect nothing but the best from me at Ghana meets Naija 2019 – Cocotreyy

By OdarteyGH
Ghanaians should expect nothing but the best from me at Ghana meets Naija 2019 – Cocotreyy

Fast rising Ghanaian songstress CocoTreyy had an up close chat with OdarteyGH, on the One on One with OdarteyGH show, where she talked about herself, why she started doing music and her inspirations in life.

Speaking to OdarteyGH, Cocotreyy expressed her thoughts on the current state of the Ghanaian music industry and why she thinks there is so much individuality among female acts in Ghana.

69201913819 g40n1r5edy mg 64171024x683

Barely five months old in the Ghanaian music industry, Cocotreyy has performed on big platforms in Ghana such as Sista Afia Concert, Ghana rocks and she is yet to perform at Ghana meets Naija 2019.

Talking about her forthcoming performance, she said, “Ghanaians should expect nothing but the best of performance from me and also i have a surprise for the audience, they should watch out”

When asked who are some of the female artistes she wishes to collaborations, she said she would be willing to work with Efya and Sista Afia because those are the ones she knows.

Cocotreyy has a new single out dubbed DEDEEDE featuring Medikal.

Watch Cocotreyy's interview below

TOP STORIES

President Akufo-Addo Committed To Women Empowerment—Hon Andy...

2 hours ago

Vent Your Anger At NDC For Banking Sector Job Loses– Gabby

16 hours ago

body-container-line