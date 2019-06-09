Ghanaians should expect nothing but the best from me at Ghana meets Naija 2019 – Cocotreyy

Fast rising Ghanaian songstress CocoTreyy had an up close chat with OdarteyGH, on the One on One with OdarteyGH show, where she talked about herself, why she started doing music and her inspirations in life.

Speaking to OdarteyGH, Cocotreyy expressed her thoughts on the current state of the Ghanaian music industry and why she thinks there is so much individuality among female acts in Ghana.

Barely five months old in the Ghanaian music industry, Cocotreyy has performed on big platforms in Ghana such as Sista Afia Concert, Ghana rocks and she is yet to perform at Ghana meets Naija 2019.

Talking about her forthcoming performance, she said, “Ghanaians should expect nothing but the best of performance from me and also i have a surprise for the audience, they should watch out”

When asked who are some of the female artistes she wishes to collaborations, she said she would be willing to work with Efya and Sista Afia because those are the ones she knows.

Cocotreyy has a new single out dubbed DEDEEDE featuring Medikal.

Watch Cocotreyy's interview below

