Confusion Hits Charterhouse As Nii Ayite Hammond Resigns

Few weeks after Ghanaians witnessed a marred 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) organized by Charterhouse, Nii Ayite Hammond, Head of Production at the event company has resigned.

Information reaching ModernGhana indicates he has left Charterhouse to take up a new managerial role at Hope Channel, a television station owned by Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA).

His resignation comes as a surprise to many who would have thought he will stay behind to help Charterhouse clean up the mess they caused at this year's VGMA

Nii Ayite Hammond in his seventeen years of stay at Charterhouse helped the company achieve a lot over the period. He presided over successful events such as the Ghana Music Awards, Ovation Red Carol Concert, Miss Malaika, amongst others.

He also played an important role in the making of some well watched 'back in the days' television shows in the country which includes; 'Agoro', 'It Takes 2', 'The Challenge', 'Rhythmz', amongst others.

Today Charterhouse is known as one of the best events and production houses in Ghana due to Nii Ayite Hammond's dedication and commitment over the years.