Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.06.2019 General News

Confusion Hits Charterhouse As Nii Ayite Hammond Resigns

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Confusion Hits Charterhouse As Nii Ayite Hammond Resigns
JUN 6, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

Few weeks after Ghanaians witnessed a marred 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) organized by Charterhouse, Nii Ayite Hammond, Head of Production at the event company has resigned.

Information reaching ModernGhana indicates he has left Charterhouse to take up a new managerial role at Hope Channel, a television station owned by Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA).

His resignation comes as a surprise to many who would have thought he will stay behind to help Charterhouse clean up the mess they caused at this year's VGMA

Nii Ayite Hammond in his seventeen years of stay at Charterhouse helped the company achieve a lot over the period. He presided over successful events such as the Ghana Music Awards, Ovation Red Carol Concert, Miss Malaika, amongst others.

He also played an important role in the making of some well watched 'back in the days' television shows in the country which includes; 'Agoro', 'It Takes 2', 'The Challenge', 'Rhythmz', amongst others.

Today Charterhouse is known as one of the best events and production houses in Ghana due to Nii Ayite Hammond's dedication and commitment over the years.

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line