Wiyaala Help Raise Funds For Refugees In London

Wiyaala

Last week, Wiyaala joined the Alyth Refugee Drop In Choir in London for a concert to raise money for the “drop in” and night shelter projects supported by the Alyth Synagogue and Golders Green Parish Church.

Wiyaala had previously met Cheryl Brodie, the drop in leader, by chance after a concert in Tamale. Wiyaala loved the idea of the “drop-in”, which provides support for refugees from Africa and other parts of the world, regardless of race, religion or disability.

There was standing room only as the 250 capacity hall was fully sold out weeks before the highly anticipated event. An enthusiastic audience fully enjoyed the choral ensemble and the charismatic Ghanaian singer’s infectious enthusiasm which had young and old singing and dancing along.

The Alyth refugee choir is made up of refugee guests, volunteers and Alyth members. It aims to build confidence and is proud to welcome people from diverse and often difficult backgrounds. The choir was lead by Viv Bellos MBE.

Wiyaala is multi-award winning singer/songwriter from Ghana. She is currently on tour in Europe and scheduled to perform at many festivals and shows throughout the continent.