Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Ban Will Collapse VGMAs—Bishop Thunder

An Accra-based popular ‘Man of God”, Bishop Thunder has revealed that the ban imposed on celebrated dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy will collapse the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Scheme.

Following the brawl that ensued between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the two artistes have been banned indefinitely from the award scheme.

Apart from the ban, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have also been stripped off the awards they won at the awards held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Sharing his view on the ban in an interview with RazzNews.com, the leader and founder of Jesus Pentecostal Ministry, Bishop Thunder cautioned the organizer of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, CharterHouse to lift the ban imposed on the two artistes else it will collapse the award scheme :

“Firstly, on behalf of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wales,i apologize for the unfortunate incident…Frantically speaking, what Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale did at the VGMAs was extremely shameful…they really disgraced us… I couldn’t sleep the whole night…but Charterhouse should be mindful that, banning the two artistes from the VGMAs means they have ‘killed’ the game”, Bishop Thunder opined.

“This is because, the two artistes are like NDC and NPP, the devil and God, like Hearts and Kotoko,…so all that am saying is, they should not have banned them …banning them shows excuse me to say, Charterhouse lacks commonsense …oh yes, i say things the way it is,…even Jesus Christ created confusion in the Church because certain things were not going on right..it’s just a misunderstanding," he explained

Thunder, emphasized extensively that,"I don’t think Shatta Wale is so mad to the extent that he will jump onto the stage and cause commotion because of the award given to Stonebwoy…that’s the same way I don’t think Stonebwoy is also so mad that he will just pull a gun on Shatta Wale…no matter how the brawl could be interpreted, let’s forget about it and move on”,

Bishop Thunder ,after appealing to Ghanaians to unite the two artistes, advised Charterhouse to lift the ban because they’re currently the best artistes in Ghana.

Kindly watch the interview below!



Source:RazzNews.com