Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Should Do A Unity Song, I’ll Give Them The Chorus —Samini

Legendary Ghanaian dancehall act, Samini Dagaati, has shared his opinion on the Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy brawl at the just ended 2019 VGMAs.

In an update, the two dancehall acts have been indefinitely banned from the VGMAs scheme and they have also been stripped off all the awards they have won during the night of the awards.

Samini, who is the godfather of Stonebwoy in music, granted an interview on Hitz FM, where he asked the public to forgive his godson because Shatta Wale provoked him for so long.

Samini added that he’s had his beef with Shatta and he knows him so well, therefore, he wouldn’t blame Stonebwoy for reacting in that manner but he emphatically also stated that the gun shouldn’t have been in the auditorium in the first place.

According to the “Linda” singer, from experience, he knows Shatta Wale only wanted to create some drama on the night but he didn’t mean it to ruin the show in that bad manner.

Talking about peace, Samini, speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, suggested that the two acts should do a unity song together and he will be ever willing to give them the chorus for the song.

The Highgrade Family President, jokingly added that the song will be a hit and it could even see all of them filling a stadium to perform to the fans, where they will all make some money and go home. Hear more from him in the video below.