Am Unfazed By 'BET' Snub— Shatta Wale Brags

Controversial Ghanaian Artist, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has reacted to the snub he has received from the organizers of BET awards saying he is unfazed by it and that he is aimed at winning more local accolades this year.

Shatta took to his Twitter account to write;

”International Nominations come ooo and our Ghanaian international artiste are not there ooooo .I beg let me concentrate on my Local awards and go collect all in Jesus name …2knowww life go kill Ghana artiste ..mcheeeeewww???? “

Meanwhile fans of Stonebwoy are of strong opinion that Shatta Wale is just pretending to be okay because he was so excited and made a lot of noise receiving an email from BET last year therefore Ghanaians should consider his post as mere cover up.

The BET awards is scheduled to take place next month in Los Angeles, California, US where some African Artistes such as Teni, Mr. Eazi and Burnaboy have been nominated

Below is Shatta Wale's post on Twitter

SHATTA WALE ✔@shattawalegh

International Nominations come ooo and our Ghanaian international artiste are not there ooooo ..I beg let me concentrate on my Local awards and go collect all in Jesus name ... 2knowww life go kill Ghana artiste ..mcheeeeewww

4,394

1:11 PM - May 17, 2019

