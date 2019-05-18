Shatta Wale To Hyper Funs At Tamale ‘Storm Reign Concert’

Shatta Wale and Sherif Abdul Majeed (Maccasio) are set to thrill music lovers with a mammoth musical concert in Tamale.

Dubbed 'Storm Reign', the concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 8 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Organised by Global Media Alliances and sponsored by Kasapreko Ghana Limited, producers of Storm Energy, the musical concert also forms part of activities to commemorate this year's Edul-Fitir celebration by Muslims across the world.

Shatta Wale is expected to thrill fans with hits songs like 'Kakai', 'I Know My 'Gringo', 'Dem Confuse', 'Low Tempo', 'Thunder Fire', among others.

Maccasio, who has shared stages with a number of popular artistes like Davido , Samini , Stonebwoy , among others, has promised to thrill fans with some of his popular songs such as 'Dagomba Girl',' 69 Fans', 'Too Big', 'Work', 'That Girl', 'Rap Skills',' Ninsala', among others.

Other artistes billed to perform alongside Shatta Wale and Maccasio at the event are Wiz Child, Gaffachi Payment, Double Tee, Onenaira, Fadi Lan, De Donzy, Don Rhymer, Sapashini, Sabziro, among others.

'Storm Reigns Concert' is a series of musical concerts organised by Kasapreko Company Limited, in collaboration with Shatta Wale, who is the Storm Energy brand ambassador.

