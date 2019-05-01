World Map Records visits Chief Imam.

CEO of World Map Records, JP. Frank Gogo popularly known as Boss Lion has paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Mr. Gogo was accompanied by his team. Highlife legend KK Fosu and fast-rising acts JC and Pacy Mordey to the respected and learned Chief Imam's residence at Fadama in Accra to Mark the celebration of his 100th birthday with him and his family.

Speaking to the CEO of World Map Records, he said

"It was my dream to personally meet the Chief Imam and ask of his blessing upon myself, the record label, as well as my artists and I, thank God for making it possible today.

I pray for long life for him to continue blessing this nation with his wisdom and significant contributions toward the development of our dear nation.

In fact may Allah continue to grant him good health, more wisdom and increase his blessings" he said.

This made World map records part of the tall list of people around the world to celebrate the Chief Imam as he clocked 100 years.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu who was happy to see the world map records team received them warmly and prayed for them.

Dr Sharubutu is a member of the National Peace Council and was born in Old Fadama in Accra.