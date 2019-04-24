Fella Makafui’s Manager To Battle  Adwoa Sarfo In 2020 Election

A lot of Ghanaian entertainers who will likely contest in the 2020 general election as parliamentary candidates are gradually increasing.

After celebrated blogger with EnewGH, Kwadwo Amoah popularly known as Pep Junia declared his intentions to contest as a Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman constituency on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party in 2020, actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui’s manager, Richmond Amofa Sarpong has also revealed he will contest in the upcoming general election.

According to some flyers making rounds on social media, the CEO of Youth Web Group and Founder of Ghana Tertiary Awards has declared his intention to battle it out with the current MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, who also doubles as the Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament House, Madam Adwoa Sarfo.

Just like Pep Junia, Richmond Amofa Sarpong, popularly known as Richie is set to contest on the ticket of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s Progressive People’s Party.

---zionfelix