Hot 93.9FM,Fox FM Win Awards At 2019 Foklex Media Awards
Hot FM
Entertainment
APR 15, 2019 INDUSTRY NEWS
FP Communications and S Giants Broadcasting, managers of Accra-based popular radio station,Hot 93.9FM , Fox 97.9 FM (Kumasi),HotfmOnlinegh.com and Fox 103.1 FM(Takoradi) underlined its credentials as one of the most authoritative media organizations in the country by grabbing three(3) awards at the 8th edition of Foklex media awards.
The Foklex Media Awards, recognizes excellence and hardworking Radio Personalities who have endeared themselves to their listeners.
Winners where selected from across several fields in the broadcasting industry across Ghana.
In the Greater Accra Region, Hot FM's main entertainment program,'Hot and Classic Showbiz review, hosted by Ebenezer Anderson aka Dr. Who was adjudged best Entertainment show of the Year in the Akan Category.
Social Program,'Nyasem Hwe' ,hosted by Kofi Yesu also on Hot FM was adjudged Best Social Program Of The Year in the Akan category.
In the Ashanti Region,Fox FM's main Sports host, Rockson Adjei Yeboah was adjudged the Sports Show host of the Year (Akan)
This feat goes a long way to solidify the amalgamation's vision to lead the media space not just in Ghana but in Africa by 2021.
The much-publicized event, was held at the National theatre on Saturday April 13,2019.
Patrons were thrilled with ameliorating performances from seasoned artistes such as Kofi Kinyaata,Adina,Obibini and legendary Rex Omar.
Below is the full list of winners for Foklex Media Awards 2019.
DriveTime Presenter of The Year:
Volta Region – Harrison Badasu – Dela Radio b Northern Region – Ewurama Attoh – Kesmi FM Upper East – Lexis – A1 Radio Central Region – Mr Andison – Okokroko Brong Ahaf0 – Tactical Shifo – Agoro FM Eastern Region – Virus – Life FM Upper West – Boss Player – Puopeli Radio Ashanti Region – Ike de Unpredictable – Angel FM Greater Accra – Kwame Bee – Kasapa
DJ of the Year:
Upper East – DJ Gizy – Bulsa Upper West – DJ Galaxy – W FM Brong Ahafo – DJ Stich – Sky FM Northern Region – DJ Shaker – ABC FM Ashanti Region – DJ Tablet – Hello FM Western Region – DJ Abigy – Uniik FM Volta Region – DJ Eli – Dela Radio Greater Accra Region – DJ Candyman – Atinka FM Central Region – DJ Repentance – Okokroko FM Eastern Region – DJ Blay – Agoo FM
Male New Caster of the year Greater Accra Region (English* ) Samuel Essah – GBC Radio
Male Newscaster of the Year:
Ashanti Region – Oduefour Nana Asabre – Otec FM Greater Accra – Nana Agyen Barima – Accra FM
Female Newscaster of the Year* Greater Accra (Akan category)
Naa Atwee Oduro – Accra FM
Greater Accra (English category)
Grace Hammoah Asare – 3FM
News Caster of the Year
Ashanti Region – Afia Broni – Boss FM
Brong Ahafo Region – Frimpomaa Korankye – Agyenkwa FM Central Region – Akosua Konadu – Rich FM Eastern Region – Okatakyie Frimpong – Hi FM
Entertainment Programs of the Year:
Upper west – GBC Wa – E-hub Brong Ahafo Region – Entertainment 360 – Nkomode FM
Greater Accra (Akan Category)
Hot and Classic Showbiz review – Hot FM
Greater Accra (English Category) – Day Break Hitz – Hitz FM Ashanti Region Entertainment Extra – Bohye FM Eastern Region – Life FM Entertainment Hour – Life FM Central Region – Entertainment Digg – Osagyefo FM Northern Region – Angel Paradise – Angel FM Volta Region – Freestyle Zone – Kekeli FM Western Region – Entertainment Review – Connect FM
Mid-morning show host of the Year
Eastern Region – MP Nie – Kingdom FM Brong Ahafo Region – Magic Simon – Voice FM Central Region – Hon. Bawa – Obrempong FM Western Region – Abigie Abigie – Uniik FM Greater Accra Region – Evangelist Agyanim Boateng – Kassapa FM Greater Accra Region (English Category) – Miriam Osei Agyezman – 3FM
Sports Commentators of the Year:
Brong Ahofo Region – Kwansa Godman – Voice FM Ashanti Region – Mawoko Doe – Angel FM Greater Accra Region – Kobby Stone – Asempa FM
Social Programs of the Year
Eastern region Good morning Ghana – Obuaba FM Brong Ahafo Region Susu biribi – Voice FM Ashanti region Mas3m – Ashh FM Greater Accra region Nya As3m hw3 – Hot FM
Foreign Sports presenter of the Year
(Ashanti region) – Debator 1 – Abusua fm Brong Ahafo Region – Opoku Shever – Gift FM
Gospel presenter of the Year (Ashanti region)
Alexis De God Son – Pure FM
Reporter of the Year(Ashanti Region) Osman Bukar – Angel FM
Political Talk show of The Year
(Greater Accra Region) – Neat FM – Torch Light
Radio Preacher of the Year (Ashanti Region)
Mr Isaac Owusu Ansah (Mr O) – Angel Fm
Sports Host of the Year
Western Region – Coach Ike – Liberty Fm Ashanti Region – Rockson Adjei Yeboah – Fox Fm Greater Accra (English) – George Addo Junior – Hit Fm Greater Accra (Twi) – Winter – Onua Fm Brong Ahafo Region – King CY – Genesis Radio Volta Region – Samuel Sammy Sam – Gateway Radio Central Region – Addae Mununkum – Okokokroko Fm Eastern Region – Spanky – Bright Fm Northern Region – Kumsom Matthew – Filla Fm Upper East – Humul Khulsum -A1 Radio Upper West – Pelpuo Osman – Home Radio
Morning Show Host of the Year
Western Region – Pollo Xpoxito – De-Beat Fm Ashanti Region – Odefour Kwesi Kay – Ashh Fm Greater Accra (English) – Andy Dosty – Hit Fm Greater Accra (Twi) – Bright Akwsi Asempa- Onua Fm Brong Ahafo Region – Anas Sabit – Gaskia Fm Volta Region – Obaapa Christiana Ativi – Gateway Radio Central Region – Kwame Dapaah – Okokokroko Fm Eastern Region – Akwasi Amoah (Local Chairman) – Okwawu Fm Northern Region – YAD – 123 Fm Upper East – Anabia A Edward – Source Fm Upper West – Faustino Asprilla – Home
Radio Personality of the Year:
Western Region – KNA – Rivers Fm Ashanti Region Sampson K Nyamekye – Hello Fm
Greater Accra – Dr Cann – Happy Fm Brong Ahafo Region – Audrey Akosua Tindana – Angel Fm Volta Region – Isreal Tosu – Oti Fm Central Region – Rexford Sackey – Osagyefo Fm Eastern Region – Justina – Obuoba Fm Northern Region – Maame Esi Nyamekye – ABC Fm
Source:HotfmOnlinegh.com