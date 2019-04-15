Hot 93.9FM,Fox FM Win Awards At 2019 Foklex Media Awards

FP Communications and S Giants Broadcasting, managers of Accra-based popular radio station,Hot 93.9FM , Fox 97.9 FM (Kumasi),HotfmOnlinegh.com and Fox 103.1 FM(Takoradi) underlined its credentials as one of the most authoritative media organizations in the country by grabbing three(3) awards at the 8th edition of Foklex media awards.

The Foklex Media Awards, recognizes excellence and hardworking Radio Personalities who have endeared themselves to their listeners.

Winners where selected from across several fields in the broadcasting industry across Ghana.

In the Greater Accra Region, Hot FM's main entertainment program,'Hot and Classic Showbiz review, hosted by Ebenezer Anderson aka Dr. Who was adjudged best Entertainment show of the Year in the Akan Category.

Social Program,'Nyasem Hwe' ,hosted by Kofi Yesu also on Hot FM was adjudged Best Social Program Of The Year in the Akan category.

In the Ashanti Region,Fox FM's main Sports host, Rockson Adjei Yeboah was adjudged the Sports Show host of the Year (Akan)

This feat goes a long way to solidify the amalgamation's vision to lead the media space not just in Ghana but in Africa by 2021.

The much-publicized event, was held at the National theatre on Saturday April 13,2019.

Patrons were thrilled with ameliorating performances from seasoned artistes such as Kofi Kinyaata,Adina,Obibini and legendary Rex Omar.

Below is the full list of winners for Foklex Media Awards 2019.

DriveTime Presenter of The Year:

Volta Region – Harrison Badasu – Dela Radio b

Northern Region – Ewurama Attoh – Kesmi FM

Upper East – Lexis – A1 Radio

Central Region – Mr Andison – Okokroko

Brong Ahaf0 – Tactical Shifo – Agoro FM

Eastern Region – Virus – Life FM

Upper West – Boss Player – Puopeli Radio

Ashanti Region – Ike de Unpredictable – Angel FM

Greater Accra – Kwame Bee – Kasapa

DJ of the Year:

Upper East – DJ Gizy – Bulsa

Upper West – DJ Galaxy – W FM

Brong Ahafo – DJ Stich – Sky FM

Northern Region – DJ Shaker – ABC FM

Ashanti Region – DJ Tablet – Hello FM

Western Region – DJ Abigy – Uniik FM

Volta Region – DJ Eli – Dela Radio

Greater Accra Region – DJ Candyman – Atinka FM

Central Region – DJ Repentance – Okokroko FM

Eastern Region – DJ Blay – Agoo FM

Male New Caster of the year Greater Accra Region (English* )

Samuel Essah – GBC Radio

Male Newscaster of the Year:

Ashanti Region – Oduefour Nana Asabre – Otec FM

Greater Accra – Nana Agyen Barima – Accra FM

Female Newscaster of the Year*

Greater Accra (Akan category)

Naa Atwee Oduro – Accra FM

Greater Accra (English category)

Grace Hammoah Asare – 3FM

News Caster of the Year

Ashanti Region – Afia Broni – Boss FM

Brong Ahafo Region – Frimpomaa Korankye – Agyenkwa FM

Central Region – Akosua Konadu – Rich FM

Eastern Region – Okatakyie Frimpong – Hi FM

Entertainment Programs of the Year:

Upper west – GBC Wa – E-hub

Brong Ahafo Region – Entertainment 360 – Nkomode FM

Greater Accra (Akan Category)

Hot and Classic Showbiz review – Hot FM

Greater Accra (English Category) – Day Break Hitz – Hitz FM

Ashanti Region Entertainment Extra – Bohye FM

Eastern Region – Life FM Entertainment Hour – Life FM

Central Region – Entertainment Digg – Osagyefo FM

Northern Region – Angel Paradise – Angel FM

Volta Region – Freestyle Zone – Kekeli FM

Western Region – Entertainment Review – Connect FM

Mid-morning show host of the Year

Eastern Region – MP Nie – Kingdom FM

Brong Ahafo Region – Magic Simon – Voice FM

Central Region – Hon. Bawa – Obrempong FM

Western Region – Abigie Abigie – Uniik FM

Greater Accra Region – Evangelist Agyanim Boateng – Kassapa FM

Greater Accra Region (English Category) – Miriam Osei Agyezman – 3FM

Sports Commentators of the Year:

Brong Ahofo Region – Kwansa Godman – Voice FM

Ashanti Region – Mawoko Doe – Angel FM

Greater Accra Region – Kobby Stone – Asempa FM

Social Programs of the Year

Eastern region Good morning Ghana – Obuaba FM

Brong Ahafo Region Susu biribi – Voice FM

Ashanti region Mas3m – Ashh FM

Greater Accra region Nya As3m hw3 – Hot FM

Foreign Sports presenter of the Year

(Ashanti region) – Debator 1 – Abusua fm

Brong Ahafo Region – Opoku Shever – Gift FM

Gospel presenter of the Year

(Ashanti region)

Alexis De God Son – Pure FM

Reporter of the Year(Ashanti Region)

Osman Bukar – Angel FM

Political Talk show of The Year

(Greater Accra Region) – Neat FM – Torch Light

Radio Preacher of the Year

(Ashanti Region)

Mr Isaac Owusu Ansah (Mr O) – Angel Fm

Sports Host of the Year

Western Region – Coach Ike – Liberty Fm

Ashanti Region – Rockson Adjei Yeboah – Fox Fm

Greater Accra (English) – George Addo Junior – Hit Fm

Greater Accra (Twi) – Winter – Onua Fm

Brong Ahafo Region – King CY – Genesis Radio

Volta Region – Samuel Sammy Sam – Gateway Radio

Central Region – Addae Mununkum – Okokokroko Fm

Eastern Region – Spanky – Bright Fm

Northern Region – Kumsom Matthew – Filla Fm

Upper East – Humul Khulsum -A1 Radio

Upper West – Pelpuo Osman – Home Radio

Morning Show Host of the Year

Western Region – Pollo Xpoxito – De-Beat Fm

Ashanti Region – Odefour Kwesi Kay – Ashh Fm

Greater Accra (English) – Andy Dosty – Hit Fm

Greater Accra (Twi) – Bright Akwsi Asempa- Onua Fm

Brong Ahafo Region – Anas Sabit – Gaskia Fm

Volta Region – Obaapa Christiana Ativi – Gateway Radio

Central Region – Kwame Dapaah – Okokokroko Fm

Eastern Region – Akwasi Amoah (Local Chairman) – Okwawu Fm

Northern Region – YAD – 123 Fm

Upper East – Anabia A Edward – Source Fm

Upper West – Faustino Asprilla – Home

Radio Personality of the Year:

Western Region – KNA – Rivers Fm

Ashanti Region Sampson K Nyamekye – Hello Fm

Greater Accra – Dr Cann – Happy Fm

Brong Ahafo Region – Audrey Akosua Tindana – Angel Fm

Volta Region – Isreal Tosu – Oti Fm

Central Region – Rexford Sackey – Osagyefo Fm

Eastern Region – Justina – Obuoba Fm

Northern Region – Maame Esi Nyamekye – ABC Fm

Source:HotfmOnlinegh.com