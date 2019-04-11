Anita Erskine 'Grilled' On Twitter

Sensational media personality, Anita Erskine has gone under a barrage of attacks on social media for offering a graduate a driving job.

Anita Erskine who has been an advocate for taking opportunities and turning them into glorifying situations in a post mentioned that she offered a graduate who has been jobless for almost three years a job in driving but he turned it down.

She added that the graduate rejected the offer because it has no relation with his field of study.

Anita Erskine expressed shock that a graduate who has been unemployed for over three years rejected an offer which will help him start from somewhere.

But some Twitter Users could not fathom why Anita Erskine will offer a “graduate” a driving job and started to “grill” her for that decision.

View full post below;